An area of low pressure will track along a front that is just south of the Miami Valley today. This will keep clouds in place, and will bring occasional light precipitation to the area. We will have the chance of drizzle/freezing drizzle, and even some snow showers. Temperatures will hold steady near freezing most of the day, dropping into the 20s by late afternoon. Watch for slick conditions if driving. Any snow accumulation will be an inch or less, and a light glaze of ice is possible.

A few snow showers will be possible tonight, especially in communities south of Dayton. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch. Tuesday will return to dry conditions, with clouds mixed with sun. It is going to be even colder, with highs not making it out of the upper 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy and colder with a light wintry mix at times. High 33

TONIGHT: Cloudy and much colder with snow showers, mainly across the southern counties. Low 16

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with some afternoon sun, continued cold. High 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 33

Sunshine will break out on Wednesday, but it will still be cold. A dry stretch of weather looks to continue through the end of the week.