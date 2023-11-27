Some snow flurries moved through in the morning, with the clouds sticking through the afternoon and will continue through the overnight hours. The good news is that the clouds will break through the evening hours and we will be partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will only reach the upper 20s for highs on Tuesday with single digit wind chill numbers for the morning commute with a few clouds that will break by the afternoon. Warmer weather arrives Wednesday reaching the lower to middle 40s with continued sunshine, but breezy conditions return and last into Thursday. Temperatures will reach the 50s Thursday, but our next weather maker arrives that night, bringing shower chances that will continue into Friday. A short break from showers Saturday, but more on the way to end the weekend and start next work week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction