Unseasonably cold air continues today throughout the Ohio Valley along with gusty winds. Winds may gust as high as 30 to 35 mph this afternoon, but there will be lots of sunshine. This will give us wind chills in the teens and 20s today.

A cold front will bring some evening clouds and a few flurries. After the front passes, clouds clear and temperatures will drop into the teens overnight. Winds will still be gusty overnight and that will drop wind chills to around zero by Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 35

TONIGHT: Evening flurries and clouds. Clearing late. Wind chills around zero. Low 15

SUNDAY: Colder with lots of sunshine, still breezy. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. High 30

A dry start to this busy week leading up to Thanksgiving. Lots of sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs return into the 50s. Chances of rain and snow showers Thanksgiving night and turning colder for Black Friday.