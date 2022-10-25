Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s today. We will have cloudy skies by the afternoon, but the sun will come out early in the day. We could see a shower in the afternoon but it is unlikely. As the sun goes down, showers are likely, and chances continue tomorrow into the morning. A big fall in temperatures tomorrow as a cold front moves through. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s. We rebound by the weekend to get above normal. Rain possible at the end of the month.



Today: A high of 76 degrees. Mostly Cloudy skies.



Tonight: A low of 52. Showers are likely.



Tomorrow: A high of 58 degrees. Windy, with gusts up to 35 mph.

