It’s looking pretty cloudy again today. It will feel chilly, too, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 30s. We can’t rule out a few spotty rain or snow showers, but they won’t amount to much in terms of impacts.

Tonight will be a better chance of rain/snow showers, with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. We do not expect any snow accumulation, and the showers will move out by sunrise Saturday. Clouds, however, will linger through the day.

TODAY: Cloudy and colder with a spotty rain/snow shower or drizzle. High 39

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with the chance of rain/snow showers. High 41

Another chance for showers arrives for New Year’s Eve, and a few flurries will linger into New Year’s Day.