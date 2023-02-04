Temperatures today got into the 40s following a short blast of arctic air. Temperatures will be mild overnight dropping to the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be breezy with winds up to 20 mph. The sun may peak through, but mostly cloudy to end the weekend. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, but it will lack moisture leaving us dry and a bit cooler to begin the work week. The cool down does not last long, temperatures get to the 50s in the midweek with shower chances arriving.



Tonight: A low of 35 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 28 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction