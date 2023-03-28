Temperatures to start the day off will be cooler than yesterday. Today will be cooler as well, hitting 50 degrees with clouds increasing and a low isolated chance of a light shower in the afternoon. Tomorrow we will see clouds increasing through the day and a chance of some showers as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Warmer and sunny on Thursday, before widespread rain moves in on Friday. We are watching this system for wind gusts possibly getting to 60 mph on Saturday which could cause more power issues.

