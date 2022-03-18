Clouds will be on the increase today, and highs will reach the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon. Some could be heavy and possibly severe. Rain will continue into the evening.

You can expect a soggy Saturday with cooler temperatures, mainly in the 40’s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers and thunderstorms develop in the PM. High 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cooler, showers and thunderstorms. Low 50

SATURDAY: Rain showers, cloudy, breezy and chilly. Temperatures drop into the 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 59

Temperatures will moderate Monday, back to around 70 before another blast of cool air arrives at the end of the week. We have the potential for more rain Tuesday night through Wednesday.