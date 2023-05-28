DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lots of clouds around today with some peeks of sunshine at times, especially the further north that you live. Temperatures should be warmer north and cooler south due to the thickness of the cloud cover. The further south that you live there is a very low chance of a few sprinkles. Better chances south of the Ohio river.

TODAY: Generally cloudy. Seasonable. High 75

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy. Low 58

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Lots of clouds. Warmer. High 82

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and temperatures are warming up this week. Highs around 90 degrees for several days by the end of the week.