Showers and a few storms are possible today with best chances this afternoon. You will also notice how humid it is outside as well. A slow moving front brings the ongoing chances of showers today. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY: Cloudy & humid with periods of showers and isolated storms. Best chances for showers is this afternoon and evening. High 77

TONIGHT: Evening showers, cloudy, scattered showers overnight. Low 58

MONDAY: Cooler and less humid, mix of clouds and sun. Few showers mainly in the afternoon. High 70

The rest of the week is filled with an abundance of sunshine and temperatures return to around 80 for highs.