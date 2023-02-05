DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sunday will be cloudy, mild and breezy with 20 mph winds that could gust to 30 mph. The sun may peak through, but mostly cloudy skies will mark the end of the weekend.

A weak cold front will move through Sunday evening, but it will lack the moisture, leaving us dry and a bit cooler to begin the work week. The cool down does not last long as temperatures reach the 50s mid-week with shower chances arriving by Tuesday, continuing through Thursday.

Sunday: A high of 48 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday Night: A low of 28 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: A high of 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.