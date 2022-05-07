It’s a half-and-half weekend with today seeing cloudy skies and occasional light rain and drizzle mainly this morning. However, the further east that you live the longer it will take for the wet weather to end. Winds will be gusty and it will be a rather chilly day with below normal highs.

TODAY: Periods of light rain/drizzle mainly this AM. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High near 60

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low 44

SUNDAY: Chilly morning, partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 68

We will see a warming and dry trend for the week ahead. Temperatures rise well above average for mid-week with highs in the 80s. Overnight lows are mainly in the 50s to around 60.