After a little morning rain in some areas, it will dry out for the rest of the day. Clouds will be extensive through the afternoon, however. And it won’t be quite as warm as it was over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Clouds linger overnight into Tuesday. Low pressure moving through the region will bring another chance for showers to the Miami Valley through the day, and highs will be even cooler, limited to the upper 60s.

TODAY: A few showers early on, otherwise cloudy and mild. High 72

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. High 67

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 70

It will dry out for the middle part of the week. We expect a lot of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.