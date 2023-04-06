A few spotty showers will be possible through the morning, mainly in areas south and east of Dayton. Clouds will linger throughout the day, and it will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s, but it doesn’t look as windy as it was Wednesday.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, and we expect dry weather on Friday. We’ll see more sun through Friday afternoon, with some thin, high clouds expected. It will be a nice, cool afternoon.

TODAY: Morning shower chance southeast of Dayton, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. High 57

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 35

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, nice and cool. High 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 63

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 68

A warming trend will begin over Easter weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. Highs in the 70s and even up to 80 are expected next week.