After scattered morning flurries, we expect a dry, but cloudy, afternoon. Temperatures will be even colder than Thursday, with readings not getting out of the 30s. There will also be a brisk wind that will keep wind chill in the upper 20s most of the day.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and quite cold with lows dropping into the mid-20s. Saturday will start off with clouds, but they will gradually break as we head into the afternoon. We expect some sun, lighter wind, and seasonably chilly highs in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a few morning flurries. High 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, and afternoon sun. High 39

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow/rain showers. High 40

There will be a slight chance of a spotty shower Saturday night. The chance for showers increases for Sunday. Initially, we will see scattered areas of snow with only minor accumulations. Then as it warms up in the afternoon, rain will mix in.