Low clouds linger over the Miami Valley today. We can’t rule out some patchy areas of drizzle, especially through the morning hours. It will be breezy and chilly with afternoon highs running about five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight will remain mostly cloudy, with lows near freezing. On Thursday, it will be a cold but dry Turkey Trot in the morning. The afternoon will feature the return of sunshine and seasonably cool conditions. Highs will reach the low 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle possible. Breezy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 32

THANKSGIVING: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 52

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. High 42

Dry weather will persist through Black Friday shopping. But it will be another chilly day, with highs only reaching the low 40s. That chilly air will stick around through the weekend.