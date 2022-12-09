Patchy drizzle will be possible overnight and into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies as we start the weekend. There is a slight chance of a shower Saturday night, but Sunday looks dry.

TONIGHT: Patchy drizzle, cloudy and chilly. Low 38

SATURDAY: Patchy drizzle possible early, then cloudy and cool. High 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of a shower. Low 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

Early next week, we will finally enjoy a little more sunshine on Monday. Temperatures warm toward the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.