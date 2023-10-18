Clouds continue to thicken overnight, and Thursday morning, showers will be approaching from the west. We expect on and off showers through the day as a cold front tracks across the region. It will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. High 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High near 60

Energy wrapping around the backside of a low pressure system will keep shower chances going on Friday. It will be breezy and cooler as we finish the week. Showers will still be possible on Saturday, but dry weather comes back on Sunday.