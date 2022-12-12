Extensive cloud cover continues to hold firm across the region. There is a chance of a few thin spots developing today, but we do look to see more clouds than sun. Dry conditions are expected, with seasonable temperatures.

On Tuesday, there is a slightly better shot at the sun popping out a bit, but then clouds will increase late day ahead of the next storm system. This is a large storm that will bring rain and breezy conditions to the area on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers likely. High 48

A chance for rain showers will continue on Thursday, with an early high in the low 50s. Then, colder air will move in for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.