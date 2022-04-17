High pressure dominating the Miami Valley right now, but clouds will increase overnight in advance of our next weather maker that is expected to arrive late tonight and through tomorrow morning. We expect rain and snow to work in from the south and west at around 4 to 5 a.m. and continue through the morning. The only areas where accumulations are expected would be elevated surfaces and on grass. There is a chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon. Overnight another round of showers and some snow is expected, but more isolated in nature. Temperatures begin to warm during the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 35 degrees. Rain and snow arriving late in the night. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 49 degrees. Rain and snow mainly in the morning. A chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Cloudy skies. Winds N becoming W at 10 to 20 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 32 degrees. Chance of isolated wintry mix. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction