A warmer and sunny day to end the weekend. Clouds increase tonight as a warm front moves through with temperatures in the mid 50s to start the day off tomorrow. The work commute could be a wet one. Shower chances continue through the day with a thunderstorm possible and mostly cloudy skies, and continuing in the evening as a cold front slides through. Rain chances continue overnight, but not expecting heavy rain. The next chance of thunderstorms arrive Wednesday as another system will move through.



Tonight: A low of 48 degrees. Light showers possible later tonight with clouds increasing. Wins SE/S at 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 65 degrees. Mostly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. Winds S becoming SW at 10 to 20 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 49 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Cloudy skies. Winds SW becoming S at 0 to 10 mph.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction