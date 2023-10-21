Clear skies this morning give way to clouds increasing this afternoon and a few showers are possible. Temperatures rise into the upper 50s north to the low 60s south. It’s won’t be a complete washout this afternoon, but just be aware that rain is in the forecast. Gusty winds at times is also possible.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, chance of PM showers. Breezy. High 62, cooler north.

TONIGHT: Few evening showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 42.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. High 55

Patchy areas of frost Monday morning under clear skies. A nice warm up for much of the rest of the week with highs 60s and 70s. Rain chances increase late Wednesday and continue through Friday.