Still considerable cloudiness today. Later this afternoon, we may see some limited sunshine, especially the further south that you live. Temperatures won’t change very much as we should only reach highs in the mid 40s. Better chances for a little more sunshine Monday and Tuesday before we have more unsettled weather for the remainder of the week.

TODAY: Morning clouds. Limited PM sun, mainly south. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33

MONDAY: Scattered clouds and sun. High 43

Rain returns to the Miami Valley Tuesday night through Thursday. Friday, it turns colder and rain may mix with some snow showers. Highs by next weekend look colder, in the 30s.