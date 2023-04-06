Still lots of clouds this evening. Late tonight, clouds start to break up some and that will cool us off into the mid 30s by Friday morning. We have a nice stretch of weather starting on Friday with plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend through next week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low 35

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Low 33

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Seasonable. High 61.

Easter Sunday starts off cool for egg hunts and brunch but it will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid 60s. The dry weather trend continues into next week along with warming temperatures.