Temperatures dipped into the 30s last night. Temperatures will break into the 60s this afternoon with a high of 65 degrees. You might want a jacket heading to playoff football games or trick-or-treating as temperatures will be dropping into the 50s later in the evening. Sunshine continuing tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday afternoon shower chances arrive in the afternoon, lasting through Halloween. Temperatures to begin November will attempt to get to 70.

