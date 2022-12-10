Another day of gray skies, but brighter conditions are on tap for Sunday and Monday. Early this morning, you may encounter a little drizzle or fog, especially if you are traveling southbound.

By tonight a weak disturbance tracks south of the Miami Valley and this may bring some spotty light rain this evening and overnight.

Clouds break on Sunday and Monday and we should see some sunshine return to the area for a couple of days.

TODAY: Cloudy, AM patchy drizzle/fog. High 48

TONIGHT: Spotty light rain/drizzle. Cloudy skies. Low 38

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. High 45

Dry weather to start the week with a mix of clouds and sun, Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns to the Miami Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s most of the week which is about average for this time of the year.