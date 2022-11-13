Clouds will begin to clear as high pressure builds into the Miami Valley. With clearing skies temperatures will get into the lower 20s. The good news is there will be a lack of wind to make a factor in the wind chill. Mostly sunny skies to begin the work week, with temps in the lower 40s. Rain and snow arrive in time for the morning commute Tuesday. Any accumulations will be on grassy surfaces, and overpasses, and under an inch. The rest of the week will be cold, with slight chances of some precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be at freezing going into the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 23 degrees. Clouds clearing.

Tomorrow: A high of 42 degrees. Mostly Sunny skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 30 degrees. Clouds Increasing.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction