Clouds will remain through much of the night. We will have a pretty mild night in the mid to lower 50s. Tomorrow we start off with some clouds but by the afternoon we see the sun coming out in full force with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures gradually getting warmer through the week to 74 by Thursday before falling off as Canadian air swings down bringing highs down to the upper 50s next weekend.



Tonight: A low of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 68 degrees. Clouds early, sun by the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 44 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction