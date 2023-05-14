DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nice weather to celebrate moms today. After some patchy early morning drizzle and fog, expect variable clouds and sun today along with seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Variable clouds and sun. High 77, cooler north

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few sprinkles possible overnight. Low 50

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 75

A few showers are possible late Monday night, but most of us won’t see much if any rain. Next best chance of measurable rain is on Friday. During the week, highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.