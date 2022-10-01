Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.

Our greatest impacts from Ian today are lots of clouds and winds will be gusty this afternoon.

TODAY: Lots of clouds, low chance of rain far east. High 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52

SUNDAY: Increasing sunshine. Still breezy. High near 70.

Dry weather for much of the week ahead. Beautiful first full week of October. Highs mainly around 70 and lows 45-50.