Clouds will linger behind a storm system today. As morning sprinkles and areas of drizzle move through, temperatures will start cool, with readings in the low 50s. During the afternoon, the clouds won’t budge, but any light precipitation will come to an end. Highs will run almost 10-degrees below normal, reaching the low 60s.

Tonight clouds may break a bit, with chilly lows dropping into the mid 40s. On Thursday, clouds hang around, and as another system moves toward the Miami Valley, we may see a few late day showers develop.

TODAY: Areas of morning drizzle or sprinkles, staying cloudy in the afternoon. High 63

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible late in the day. High 69

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 67

Showers and even a few thunderstorms become likely Thursday night and through the day Friday. Temperatures will generally run cooler than normal through this time. A warming trend looks to start on Sunday, and it will feel more like summer next week.