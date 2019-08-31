Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Cloud cover shouldn’t spoil plans for today

A very slight chance of an isolated shower or storm today.

Lots of clouds across the Miami Valley today. A frontal boundary to our south may trigger an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but most areas will see dry weather. Buckeyes should have dry weather for their game today.

TODAY: Lots of clouds, warm. Isolated shower or storm, mainly south. Highs around 80

Despite the clouds, make sure sunscreen is applied if attending today’s game.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 80

Labor day looks mainly dry, warm and humid with only a small chance of rain. Most of the day will be good for getting in last minute summer activities such as the pool or Kings Island.

