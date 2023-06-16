High pressure settles over us tonight and Saturday bringing another night of cool temperatures with plenty of sunshine and low humidity for Saturday afternoon. Take advantage of the nice weather for Ohio Free Fishing Weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 56

FATHER’S DAY: Sunny and warmer. High 86

It gets a little warmer for Father’s Day, but it remains dry. A lot of dry weather and warmer temperatures will be around for next week.