Look for clearing skies overnight behind a cold front. Sun returns for the weekend, but it will be a lot cooler.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High near 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 55

While the weekend looks dry, rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday. It looks much colder for the big travel day on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving.