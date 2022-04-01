It will be quite cold tonight with clouds clearing out and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Saturday will start with some sunshine, and highs will reach the 50s. Clouds increase in the afternoon with the chance of showers by evening.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Some morning sun, followed by increasing clouds and cool. High 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Low 37

SUNDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and cool. High 55

Showers will move out by Sunday. The second half of the weekend looks dry and cool. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week, but it looks unsettled. We’ll see the chance for showers each day.