Scattered snow showers through the morning will mix with and change to rain showers for the afternoon. It will be chilly, with highs only reaching up near 40-degrees.

Any rain showers will change back to snow showers overnight, but coverage will decrease. Heading into Wednesday, the potential for scattered snow showers will continue. It will be breezy and slightly colder, with highs in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers mixing with and changing to rain. Little or no snow accumulation. High 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers mixing with and changing to snow, then decreasing in coverage. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulation under 1/2″. High 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries. High 37

A few flurries will linger, mainly across the northern counties on Thursday. A push of even colder air arrives Thursday night, and temperatures may not get out of the 20s on Friday.