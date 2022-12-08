Clouds are holding firm across the region again today. A disturbance moving in from the southwest will bring in some afternoon rain showers. Coverage will be greatest along and south of I-70. Temperatures will run just above normal, but it will feel chilly.

Showers come to an end overnight. Friday will start dry and cloudy, and then showers again develop in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing, especially along and south of I-70. High 48

TONIGHT: Showers early then mostly cloudy and cold. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with showers developing in the afternoon. High 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of showers by evening. High 50

Saturday will be dry most of the day, but we are still expecting to be stuck under extensive cloud cover. By evening, a slight chance of showers develops. Rain will continue to overspread the area Saturday night.