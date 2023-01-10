A weak disturbance brings the slight chance of a few light showers today, but most of the day will be dry. It looks to be mostly cloudy, with a few breaks of sun going through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will continue to run just above normal, with highs in the mid-40s expected.

Clouds linger tonight into Wednesday. Again, most of the day will be dry, with a slight shower chance arriving by late afternoon. Rain chances increase significantly for Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a slight shower chance. High 44

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a slight shower chance. High 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain likely. High 54

A strong storm will move across the Miami Valley on Thursday. This will bring widespread rain; it looks like a wet day! It will be breezy and cool, with highs in the mid 50s. Colder air moving in behind the storm will change rain to snow for Friday.