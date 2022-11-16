Chilly conditions continue, with overcast sky expected again today. It will be breezy, and although highs will climb into the upper 30s, it will feel like the 20s most of the day. There is also the slight chance of a few scattered snow showers.

Scattered snow showers will be most numerous this afternoon into the evening hours. Most spots will not see accumulation, but a few could see up to a half inch or so. The chance for a lingering snow shower will continue into Thursday morning, but most of the afternoon looks dry and continued chilly.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered snow showers. High 37

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Low 28

THURSDAY: A few morning snow showers, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and even colder. A slight chance of a few flurries. High 30

Modified Arctic air arrives at the end of the week. Friday’s high temperature will struggle to get above 30-degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will drop into the teens. It does look to warm up as we head through next week and approach the Thanksgiving holiday.