Tonight will be cold, and clouds will mix with a little sun Wednesday before another disturbance moves in Wednesday night. We can’t rule out a flurry or two as this comes through, but any precipitation will move out early Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with sun at times and continued chilly. High 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold, flurry? Low 25

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little colder. High 35

Temperatures will be a little colder on Thursday and may drop to near 20 Friday morning. The sun will make an appearance for the second half of the week, but it will remain chilly. Snow will be possible for the start of the weekend.