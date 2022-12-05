We’re off to a quiet start to the work week, with dry weather expected most of the day. It will be chilly, with highs hitting the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. By late afternoon/evening, there will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles. A better chance for scattered showers arrives overnight.

Showers will continue to be possible on Tuesday, but there will also be dry time. Highs will be cool, right around 50 degrees.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and chilly, with a few sprinkles possible by evening. High 47

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with scattered showers possible. Low 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High 50

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 54

A few showers will linger into Wednesday morning before ending. A warming trend continues, as highs reach the mid-50s through midweek.