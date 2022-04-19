It continues to feel more like winter than spring, with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s. Scattered snow showers are also moving through the Miami Valley. These will mix with rain, and then will taper off as we head beyond the lunch hour.

Tonight, clouds break up and winds go light. This will allow temperatures to drop near and just below freezing. We expect frost to develop, and the cold conditions could damage sensitive plants. Be sure to protect them or bring them in, if you can! After the cold morning, Wednesday afternoon will begin a warming trend as temperatures push up near 60-degrees.

TODAY: Scattered morning snow showers mixing with rain before ending through lunchtime. Becoming partly sunny mid-late afternoon. Breezy & chilly. High 48

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Scattered frost. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Areas of morning frost, then becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Milder. High 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing. Low 50

THURSDAY: Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. High 70

The next chance of showers is Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Dry conditions will return Thursday afternoon, and the warming trend continues with highs near 70-degrees.