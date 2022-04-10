High pressure brings us some sunshine today along with milder temperatures. Enjoy the dry and brighter day! Clouds roll back in tonight and chances of rain increase overnight with the passage of a warm front.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 58

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, showers develop late, isolated storms. Not as cold. Low 50

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, breezy and warmer. High 66

A little milder for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in 70s. Best chances of rain this week are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.