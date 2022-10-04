We will continue to enjoy some beautiful fall weather this week. We expect full sunshine both today and Wednesday. After chilly starts in the upper 30s and low 40s, afternoon temperatures will rebound up near 70-degrees today. It will even be a little warmer on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we’ll notice a little more cloud cover around as a cold front approaches. There’s not a lot of moisture, so our rain chances with this front are limited to a slight chance Thursday night into Friday morning. We will notice a big drop in temperature behind the front for Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Areas of morning frost, then sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 76

FRIDAY: Slight shower chance, otherwise partly sunny and much cooler. High 57

Areas of frost will be possible Friday and Saturday nights, with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s, with mostly clear sky.