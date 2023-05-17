Morning temperatures near 50 degrees will feel a little chilly, but we expect dry conditions with mostly clear skies. In the afternoon, it will warm into the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees. Humidity will be low, so it will feel nice and comfortable.

Overnight will be clear and chilly again. Lows will drop near 40 degrees, and even into the upper 30s in outlying areas. There could be some isolated areas of frost through early Thursday morning. But another day of full sun is expected, and temperatures get even warmer, hitting the mid-70s.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 40

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 77

A cold front will move in late in the day Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage will move in during the evening/overnight hours. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning before ending. It looks like a nice weekend overall!