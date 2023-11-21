Overnight, areas of drizzle will be possible. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. There is a very slight chance of patchy drizzle, but breaks in the clouds will be possible as well.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with patchy drizzle. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly, very slight chance of patchy drizzle. High 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing late night and colder. Low 32

THANKSGIVING: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. High 52

We will enjoy some sunshine on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be right around normal with lows in the low 30s in the morning for the Turkey Trot and afternoon highs in the low 50s. It will be slightly colder for Black Friday.