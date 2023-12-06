We had a little rain overnight, but the rest of the day should be dry. Variable cloud cover and chilly temperatures are in store for today. Starting on Thursday, we will see a warming trend that will last through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 40.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 53.

We stay in the 50s through Saturday. Over the weekend, a big storm system brings in scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Sunday may see falling temperatures and rain changing over to snow showers by evening.