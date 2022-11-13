A few morning flurries today still coming off of Lake Michigan to start the day. High pressure builds into the area this afternoon and tonight. That will allow clouds to break and eventually clear out. Sunshine returns on Monday but unseasonably cool air remains in place for the entire week. Average high is 54.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, few AM flurries. Cold. High 38

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cold. Low 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 42

Chances of rain and snow develops overnight Monday into Tuesday. Mix precipitation is also possible on Wednesday. Temperatures this week are mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows mainly in the 20s.