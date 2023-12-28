A large area of low pressure will slowly cross the region over the next couple of days, keeping clouds and chilly temperatures in the Miami Valley. We will also have the occasional chance for some spotty showers.

Tonight, snow or sleet will mix in with the rain, and this will continue into Friday. Scattered rain and snow showers carry into Friday night before tapering off.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few spotty showers. High 44

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers. No snow accumulation. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with rain/snow showers. No snow accumulation. High 38

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny and chilly. High 42

The weekend is looking dry and chilly. Morning temperatures will be near 30 degrees, with afternoon highs in the low 40s.