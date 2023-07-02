Showers and storms are in the forecast again today. Morning wet weather continues to diminish this morning. Expect another break from the rain for several hours. Mid to late afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms should pop up randomly across the Miami Valley. The activity should continue in to the evening. Locales that have planned fireworks displays may still be able to have their shows depending on locations. Best chances for wet weather develops between 3 to 10 pm.

TODAY: Very humid. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon. High 83.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Continued humid. Isolated showers and storms. High 83.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fourth of July on Tuesday. More wet weather develops late Thursday and Friday. Highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s.